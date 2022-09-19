WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

647 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Middlesex and eastern

New Haven Counties through 730 PM EDT...

At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Southington to 7 miles south of New Haven.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Haven, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Guilford, Clinton, East

Hampton, Durham, Chester, Hamden, Cheshire, Branford, North Haven,

North Branford and Cromwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4153 7244 4153 7241 4126 7244 4124 7254

4126 7259 4123 7276 4125 7278 4123 7290

4125 7291 4125 7292 4156 7290 4154 7285

4157 7284 4155 7282 4157 7280 4158 7275

4159 7275 4161 7272 4163 7271 4165 7250

TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 245DEG 33KT 4157 7287 4121 7291

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

