WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 456 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield and northern Westchester Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bedford, or near Mount Kisco, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan, Mount Kisco, Greenwich, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Wilton, Weston, Redding, Bedford, Georgetown and Armonk. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4117 7332 4103 7363 4117 7378 4137 7355 4136 7354 TIME...MOT...LOC 2056Z 232DEG 21KT 4115 7363 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____