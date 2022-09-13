WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in southern Connecticut,

Fairfield. In southeast New York, Bronx and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 354 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yonkers, Stamford, Norwalk, New Rochelle, White Plains, East

Tremont, Port Chester, New Canaan, Rye, Greenwich, Riverdale,

Co-op City, Harrison, Westport, Darien, Wilton, Scarsdale,

Bronxville, Hawthorne and City Island.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

