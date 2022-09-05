WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

343 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

counties, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Danbury, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury, Newtown,

Hamden, Cheshire, Ridgefield, North Haven, Monroe, Bethel,

Wilton, Seymour, Brookfield, Derby, Prospect, Redding,

Woodbridge and Middlebury.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather