WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service New York NY

639 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties:

Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven,

until 11 PM EDT this evening.

An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the

region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional

information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and

Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather