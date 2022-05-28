WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1247 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield

and northern Westchester Counties through 130 PM EDT...

At 1246 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ossining, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Stamford, Ossining, New Canaan, Mount Kisco, Greenwich, Ridgefield,

Wilton, Hawthorne, Bedford, Yorktown Heights, Croton-on-Hudson,

Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Armonk and Thornwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4132 7355 4130 7355 4121 7348 4119 7347

4116 7347 4116 7345 4109 7372 4110 7373

4108 7376 4106 7383 4122 7394 4135 7369

4136 7358

TIME...MOT...LOC 1646Z 243DEG 18KT 4114 7390

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

