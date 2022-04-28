WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR SOUTHERN

CONNECTICUT...

A very dry airmass will combine with gusty northwest winds,

resulting in an elevated risk of fire spread today into early

evening. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are

expected, with minimum relative humidities between 20 to 25

percent.

For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban is in

effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our website at

http://weather.gov/okx for further details or updates.

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHWESTERN

resulting in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected, with

minimum relative humidities between 20 to 25 percent.

