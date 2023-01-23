CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

355 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and

northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rain changing to snow late this morning and continuing

into the afternoon, with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,

highest totals across northwest Hartford county, in the hilly

terrain.

* WHERE...Hartford County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

