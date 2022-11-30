CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 418 PM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather