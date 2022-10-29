CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 29, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

850 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible tonight.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT

Counties. In Massachusetts, Northern Bristol MA and Western

Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Northwest Providence RI

and Western Kent RI Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather