CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

704 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Hartford, west central Worcester, southeastern Hampshire,

southeastern Franklin and central Hampden Counties through 800 PM

EDT...

At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Holyoke, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton,

Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton,

Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Ware, Southwick, Templeton, Rutland,

Granby and Southampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

LAT...LON 4198 7288 4232 7280 4254 7206 4234 7195

TIME...MOT...LOC 2304Z 227DEG 39KT 4223 7264

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

