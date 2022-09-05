CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 350 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...Heavy rain will impact portions of southern Windham and east central Tolland Counties through 445 PM EDT... At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from Lebanon to near Voluntown. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected. HAZARD...Minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include... Mansfield, Windham, Plainfield, Willimantic, Killingly, Brooklyn, Canterbury, Pomfret, Sterling, Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. LAT...LON 4164 7196 4166 7213 4166 7216 4172 7224 4183 7218 4183 7179 4164 7179 4165 7186 4163 7196 TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 220DEG 14KT 4165 7222 4162 7186 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...