CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

218 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Windham, south central Worcester and northwestern Providence Counties

through 315 PM EDT...

At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Putnam, or 13 miles north of Plainfield, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Smithfield, Killingly, Webster, Burrillville, Northbridge, Uxbridge,

North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Sutton,

Douglas, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Foster, Pomfret and Millville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying

areas near small streams.

LAT...LON 4177 7193 4192 7205 4214 7167 4191 7149

TIME...MOT...LOC 1818Z 239DEG 11KT 4189 7191

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

