CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

411 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT,

NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND AND INTERIOR MASSACHUSETTS...

A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in

elevated fire weather concerns today. Specifically, northeast

winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities

will be 15 to 25 percent in northern CT and central and western

MA, and 20 to 30 percent in Rhode Island and portions of interior

eastern MA.

