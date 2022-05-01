CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

251 AM EDT Sun May 1 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern,

northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and

northern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In eastern

New York, the mid Hudson Valley, Capital District, and northern

Saratoga County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather