CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 316 PM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In New York, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia, Eastern Ulster and Western Dutchess Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.