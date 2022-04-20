CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 323 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather