CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

139 PM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Hartford, southeastern Hampshire and central Hampden Counties through

230 PM EDT...

At 138 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Agawam,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Agawam, West

Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield,

Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Ware, Southwick, Granby, Southampton

and Hadley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

LAT...LON 4200 7271 4209 7282 4236 7253 4221 7228

TIME...MOT...LOC 1738Z 228DEG 23KT 4209 7272

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

