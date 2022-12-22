CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 451 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Western Dutchess and Eastern Dutchess Counties. In Vermont, Windham County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southeast winds are expected this evening into Friday morning, shifting into the west southwest behind a cold front Friday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather