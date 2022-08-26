CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 301 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield, southwestern Berkshire, northern Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 300 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clermont, or 9 miles east of Saugerties, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Copake, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Ancram, Canaan, Millerton, Falls Village, Ashley Falls, Bethel, Salisbury, Milan, Tivoli, Sodom, Pachin Mills, Ancramdale, South Canaan, Kerleys Corners, Wangum Village and Gomorrah. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...western Massachusetts...and east central New York. LAT...LON 4196 7395 4201 7393 4205 7393 4212 7387 4208 7325 4189 7332 TIME...MOT...LOC 1900Z 275DEG 30KT 4203 7378 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather