CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Litchfield

County through 415 PM EDT...

At 343 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Thomaston, or near Wolcott, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, Thomaston, New Hartford, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton,

Oakville, Terryville, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center,

Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Barkhamsted, Bethlehem,

Washington, Morris, Roxbury, Bantam and Torringford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4166 7335 4197 7289 4190 7291 4190 7294

4188 7295 4181 7295 4180 7302 4164 7298

4163 7302 4161 7302 4161 7306 4159 7306

4159 7308 4157 7309 4156 7316 4151 7316

4151 7326 4150 7332

TIME...MOT...LOC 1943Z 248DEG 22KT 4167 7308

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values into the lower 100s.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

