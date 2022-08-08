CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

252 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Litchfield and southeastern Dutchess Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sherman, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways .

Locations impacted include...

New Milford, Pawling, New Preston, Woodbury Center, Wingdale,

Gaylordsville, Woodbury, Bethlehem, Washington, Roxbury, Bridgewater,

Warren, Bantam, Hotchkissville, Baker Corner, South Dover, Candlewood

Trails, Pomeraug, Lower Merryall and Poughquag.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4149 7337 4151 7339 4149 7344 4152 7344

4163 7350 4166 7349 4167 7351 4166 7352

4153 7353 4152 7365 4162 7370 4179 7328

4156 7314 4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332

4149 7333 4147 7332

TIME...MOT...LOC 1852Z 248DEG 22KT 4157 7354

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Fairfield County through 330 PM EDT...

At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sherman, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

unsecured objects.

Sherman, Brookfield and New Fairfield.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4166 7350 4166 7349 4165 7349 4164 7350

4153 7345 4150 7344 4149 7344 4151 7340

4151 7339 4150 7338 4144 7354 4167 7352

TIME...MOT...LOC 1854Z 245DEG 22KT 4156 7353

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

