CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

832 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...Gust front will impact portions of Litchfield and southeastern

Dutchess Counties through 915 PM EDT...

At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line

extending from near Millerton to near Dover Plains to near Lake

Carmel. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Milford, Pawling, Thomaston, New Hartford, Amenia,

Kent, Sharon, Norfolk, Litchfield, Canaan, Millerton, Northwest

Harwinton, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, New Preston,

Wingdale, Oakville, Terryville and Gaylordsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4151 7339 4149 7344 4165 7349 4167 7352

4153 7353 4151 7373 4172 7358 4204 7350

4204 7305 4197 7303 4197 7289 4189 7294

4181 7295 4180 7302 4168 7299 4159 7306

4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332 4147 7333

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 263DEG 42KT 4201 7350 4175 7354 4147 7375

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

