CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1010 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Litchfield and southeastern Berkshire Counties through 1045 PM EDT...

At 1010 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Norfolk, or 13 miles northwest of Torrington, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Sheffield, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Canaan, Sandisfield, Falls Village,

Ashley Falls, Salisbury, New Marlborough, Colebrook, Cornwall,

Monterey, Tyringham, South Norfolk, Sodom, South Canaan, Hartsville,

Konkapot and Wangum Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4194 7350 4201 7349 4238 7308 4237 7307

4233 7306 4231 7303 4231 7300 4225 7300

4215 7303 4215 7307 4212 7306 4211 7307

4209 7307 4204 7305 4204 7302 4181 7329

TIME...MOT...LOC 0210Z 218DEG 38KT 4201 7323

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

