CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

224 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Litchfield

County through 300 AM EDT...

At 224 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oakville, or 8 miles northwest of Waterbury, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

New Milford, Thomaston, Northwest Harwinton, Oakville, Terryville,

Woodbury Center, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Bethlehem,

Washington, Morris, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Hotchkissville, Reynolds

Bridge, Candlewood Trails, Pomeraug and East Litchfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4149 7337 4151 7339 4150 7342 4158 7347

4179 7307 4180 7302 4164 7299 4163 7302

4161 7302 4161 7306 4159 7306 4159 7308

4157 7309 4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332

4149 7333 4147 7332

TIME...MOT...LOC 0624Z 247DEG 42KT 4161 7317

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

