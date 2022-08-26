CT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 523

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

203 PM EDT FRI AUG 26 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CT

. CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD

MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON

TOLLAND WINDHAM

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fairfield,

Hudson, south central Westchester, Queens, Bronx, Kings, New York

(Manhattan) and Nassau Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a broken line extending from Port Chester to Upper West Side to

Coney Island. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Bridgeport, Stamford, Flatbush,

Norwalk, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, Hoboken,

East Tremont, Freeport and Valley Stream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4056 7395 4056 7402 4067 7403 4065 7407

4076 7409 4082 7402 4080 7398 4090 7392

4107 7373 4122 7314 4105 7338 4100 7359

4090 7374 4088 7374 4086 7366 4092 7364

4091 7348 4057 7358 4057 7376 4053 7393

TIME...MOT...LOC 1806Z 246DEG 15KT 4100 7367 4078 7397 4059 7397

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

