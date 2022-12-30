CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

754 FPUS51 KOKX 300849

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

CTZ005-301600-

Northern Fairfield-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-301600-

Southern Fairfield-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-301600-

Northern New Haven-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-301600-

Southern New Haven-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-301600-

Northern Middlesex-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-301600-

Southern Middlesex-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-301600-

Northern New London-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-301600-

Southern New London-

348 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

