Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

CTZ005-281500-

Northern Fairfield-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-281500-

Southern Fairfield-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-281500-

Northern New Haven-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-281500-

Southern New Haven-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-281500-

Northern Middlesex-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-281500-

Southern Middlesex-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-281500-

Northern New London-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-281500-

Southern New London-

200 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

