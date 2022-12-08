CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

_____

090 FPUS51 KOKX 080824

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

CTZ005-081600-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-081600-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-081600-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-081600-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-081600-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-081600-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-081600-

Northern New London-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-081600-

Southern New London-

323 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

