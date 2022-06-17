CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

901 FPUS51 KOKX 170806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

CTZ005-172000-

Northern Fairfield-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ009-172000-

Southern Fairfield-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-172000-

Northern New Haven-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ010-172000-

Southern New Haven-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-172000-

Northern Middlesex-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-172000-

Southern Middlesex-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-172000-

Northern New London-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-172000-

Southern New London-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather