CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

103 FPUS51 KOKX 280740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

CTZ005-282000-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-282000-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-282000-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-282000-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-282000-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-282000-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-282000-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-282000-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

