CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

CTZ005-252100-

Northern Fairfield-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then a

chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-252100-

Southern Fairfield-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet this morning, then a

chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ006-252100-

Northern New Haven-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then sleet

likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-252100-

Southern New Haven-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then rain

likely with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-252100-

Northern Middlesex-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then rain,

sleet and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-252100-

Southern Middlesex-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet this morning, then rain

likely with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-252100-

Northern New London-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow this morning, then rain

likely with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-252100-

Southern New London-

340 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet this morning, then rain

likely with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

