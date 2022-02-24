CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

Northern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance

of rain, freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing

rain likely, a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New Haven-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and sleet

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely, a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New London-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

