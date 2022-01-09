CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

705 FPUS51 KOKX 090926

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

CTZ005-092100-

Northern Fairfield-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with possible rain and sleet likely this

morning, then rain with freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-092100-

Southern Fairfield-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-092100-

Northern New Haven-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-092100-

Southern New Haven-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-092100-

Northern Middlesex-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely with possible freezing rain and sleet this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-092100-

Southern Middlesex-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-092100-

Northern New London-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-092100-

Southern New London-

425 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather