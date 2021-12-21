CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

183 FPUS51 KOKX 211000

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

CTZ005-212100-

Northern Fairfield-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of freezing rain and snow in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-212100-

Southern Fairfield-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ006-212100-

Northern New Haven-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-212100-

Southern New Haven-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ007-212100-

Northern Middlesex-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-212100-

Southern Middlesex-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ008-212100-

Northern New London-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, rain likely with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-212100-

Southern New London-

459 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather