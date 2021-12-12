CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

687 FPUS51 KOKX 120832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

CTZ005-122100-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-122100-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-122100-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-122100-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-122100-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-122100-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-122100-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-122100-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather