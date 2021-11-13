CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

173 FPUS51 KOKX 130858

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

CTZ005-132100-

Northern Fairfield-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-132100-

Southern Fairfield-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-132100-

Northern New Haven-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-132100-

Southern New Haven-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-132100-

Northern Middlesex-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-132100-

Southern Middlesex-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-132100-

Northern New London-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ012-132100-

Southern New London-

357 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

