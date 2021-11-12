CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Less humid with lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

