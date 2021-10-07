CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

CTZ005-072000-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-072000-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-072000-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-072000-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-072000-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-072000-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-072000-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-072000-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

