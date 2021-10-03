CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

Northern Fairfield-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northern New Haven-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny, then becoming partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern New Haven-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southern Middlesex-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

morning, then becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southern New London-

501 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

