CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

_____

278 FPUS51 KOKX 290738

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

CTZ005-292000-

Northern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-292000-

Southern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-292000-

Northern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-292000-

Southern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-292000-

Northern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-292000-

Southern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-292000-

Northern New London-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-292000-

Southern New London-

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

