CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ 920 FPUS51 KOKX 160731 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 CTZ005-162000- Northern Fairfield- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ009-162000- Southern Fairfield- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ006-162000- Northern New Haven- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ010-162000- Southern New Haven- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ007-162000- Northern Middlesex- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ011-162000- Southern Middlesex- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ008-162000- Northern New London- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ CTZ012-162000- Southern New London- 330 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather