CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

CTZ005-180915-

Northern Fairfield-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-180915-

Southern Fairfield-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-180915-

Northern New Haven-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ010-180915-

Southern New Haven-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-180915-

Northern Middlesex-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-180915-

Southern Middlesex-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-180915-

Northern New London-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-180915-

Southern New London-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

