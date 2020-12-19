CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

Northern New London-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

Southern New London-

322 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

