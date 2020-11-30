CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
349 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
Northern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern New Haven-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern New Haven-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Middlesex-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Middlesex-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern New London-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy
and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern New London-
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
