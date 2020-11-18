CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

185 FPUS51 KOKX 180805

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

CTZ005-182115-

Northern Fairfield-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-182115-

Southern Fairfield-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-182115-

Northern New Haven-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-182115-

Southern New Haven-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-182115-

Northern Middlesex-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-182115-

Southern Middlesex-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-182115-

Northern New London-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-182115-

Southern New London-

305 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

