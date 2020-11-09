CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

CTZ009-092130-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ005-092130-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-092130-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-092130-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-092130-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-092130-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-092130-

Southern New London-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-092130-

Northern New London-

318 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

