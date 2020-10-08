CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

067 FPUS51 KOKX 080716

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

CTZ009-082015-

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ005-082015-

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-082015-

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-082015-

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-082015-

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-082015-

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-082015-

Southern New London-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-082015-

Northern New London-

316 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

