CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
Southern Fairfield-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,
cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Fairfield-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern New Haven-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern New Haven-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Middlesex-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Middlesex-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern New London-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,
cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern New London-
327 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
