CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

CTZ009-292100-

Southern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ005-292100-

Northern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-292100-

Southern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ006-292100-

Northern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-292100-

Southern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ007-292100-

Northern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ012-292100-

Southern New London-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-292100-

Northern New London-

350 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

